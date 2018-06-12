The Gunner Class Arrives in TERA Later This Month

En Masse Entertainment has revealed today that the latest class coming to TERA, the Gunner, will launch on June 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When she releases, the Gunner will be the most bombastic class yet when she launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. En Masse Entertainment has also released a trailer showcasing the character and her new abilities, which you can check out above.

The Gunner is described as a “fast-moving” ranged class that excels at high-DPS output that is built for clearing out hordes of enemies with powerful area-of-effect attacks. Armed with a potent Arcannon and programmable combat constructs, she has a great mix of both ranged and close combat weapons that are ideal for any situation. Her high-powered arsenal and specialized ammunition make her a unique addition to the combat roster found in the game. En Masse Entertainment has said to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information about the gunner, including when she’ll be officially making her way into the game.

According to En Masse Entertainment, three Founder’s Packs will retire from the PlayStation and Xbox Store on June 18th to make room for new DLC packs. These packs, which are available today, contain new flying mounts that allow players to explore the world of TERA in a way they haven’t been able to yet.

TERA is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.