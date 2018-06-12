Ticket to Ride Launches on PS4 PlayLink Later This Year

Asmodee Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced today that the critically acclaimed railway-themed board game Ticket to Ride will be launching on PlayStation 4 through its PlayLink brand later this year. The game, which tasks players with collecting cards that enable them to plan railway routes throughout the world, has been a popular board game for some time but is now making the leap into the digital world.

“Digital board games are a natural fit for Sony PlayLink, and bring the tradition of board game nights to PlayStation gamers,” Pierre Ortolan, Asmodee Digital’s CEO, said. “By casting the game to a phone screen, players can hide their hands and plan their moves without revealing everything to their opponents. PlayLink allows us [to] re-create the traditional board game experience while keeping the benefits of playing digitally. We are honored to have partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment and look forward to sharing ‘Ticket to Ride’ with PlayStation gamers.”

For more information on the upcoming digital board game, check out below for an overview of the game courtesy of Asmodee Digital:

Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure where players collect cards of various types of train cars that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities in various countries around the world. With dozens of international awards and over six million games sold, the Ticket to Ride series is one of the most popular modern board game series to date.

Ticket to Ride will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4. Are you excited? Let us know below.