The Behemoth is Coming to Monster Hunter: World

Earlier this week, Square Enix wowed fans by revealing that Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter: World would be crossing over to give fans of both games the ability to get some items from each game. At the time, Square Enix teased the crossover by showing the Rathalos from Monster Hunter invading the online game. Now, we’re seeing the other half of that crossover, with the ferocious and frightening Behemoth making its way into Monster Hunter: World.

As you can see in the trailer above, things are going pretty well until the Behemoth arrives in a cloud of ominous smoke. Not much else was revealed during the trailer or after it, but if players are going to have to hunt down one of the toughest enemies known to the Final Fantasy series, you can bet that it’s going to be a tough battle for even the most seasoned hunter.

The crossover between both games is planned to begin in the summer, and thankfully that isn’t too far away. There’s no word yet on exactly what else it will entail or how players will be able to earn specific gear, but that’s likely to come eventually. While we wait for more information about the crossover – which could come as early as this week – let us know below if you plan on taking on the Behemoth, and if you’re excited about the upcoming crossover between the two games.

Monster Hunter: World is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC release planned for later this year.