Combat Optional in Death Stranding, Player Character Is Not

Sony revealed the first gameplay footage of Death Stranding from their press conference, and it was certainly not what anyone was expecting. Instead of the usual action we expect from Hideo Kojima’s games, it appears to be greatly focused upon exploration.

However, the game will have some combat, but according to Kojima in an E3 interview with Geoff Keighley, combat is completely optional. “Of course, you have some enemies, and it is possible to power your way through it, but also the game offers you lots of alternative ways to go around it,” Kojima explained through his translator. “And of course, the goal of this game is not fighting with your enemies and defeating the enemies. The goal of this game is to reconnect the world. A lot of people out there are interested in shooters, and people can do that in this game. However I would not recommend that and through playing the game, people would realize that that is not the ideal option, although they will have that option.”

That said, the playable character is not optional. The trailer appeared to have multiple playable characters, but Kojima confirmed this is not the case. Players can only control Sam (Norman Reedus and I guess Norman Fetus).

Death Stranding will be a PS4 exclusive title. No release has been announced yet.

[Source: GameSlice YouTube]