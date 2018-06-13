Disgaea 1 Complete Heading to PS4 on October 9

The 15th anniversary of the Disgaea franchise is being marked in some style: Disgaea 1 Complete, a remaster of Disgaea: Hours of Darkness, the title that kicked off the franchise back in 2003m is coming to PS4 on October 9 in North America.

Not only will Disgaea 1 Complete come with all the bells and whistles expected of a HD upgrade, but it’ll also include the now-expected Etna mode, which will feature new characters that weren’t present in the game’s original release. There’s also the option to choose either Japanese or English dialog, should you so desire.

NiS America has also confirmed that the European release of the game will come 72 hours after the North American release date, so mark October 12 on your calendars if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic.

As for the game itself, Disgaea 1 Complete will see players step into the shoes of Prince Laharl as he aims to conquer the Netherworld. Along the way you’ll meet a whole host of… let’s just say unique characters, as well as a robust isometric battle system that encourages a generous helping of strategy to keep you and your party alive.

The Japanese version of the title, referred to in the East as Disgaea Refine, is being released on July 26 in Japan, should you want to get your mitts on an import copy a few months early. There’s also a $1,500 collector’s edition, complete with 15th anniversary crystal board, if that floats your boat. That one is for diehards only, I’m guessing.

While Disgaea, for its sins, may not be the most popular JRPG franchise out there, this is a good a time as any to jump headfirst into the series.