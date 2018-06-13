Fallout 76: Bethesda Softworks to Battle Griefers Efficiently

As soon as news arrived that Fallout 76 is an online-only multiplayer game where you stumble upon other players and battle it out, raised a lot of crucial questions. For one thing, people have wondered where Bethesda Softworks stands when it comes to tackling problems such as Fallout 76 griefers. In case you are unfamiliar with the term, griefers are players who wonder into matches and into servers just so they can torment other players.

As is turns out, Bethesda has a plan for griefers and they revealed they are confidently setting up a system that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated. To cut a long story short, griefers will be punished.

It was previously mentioned that aggressive players in Fallout 76 are given a wanted level. The game’s PvP system was also described a bit more like a challenge system rather than an simple brawl.

Bethesda’s senior VP Pete Hines, said: “PvP is kinda like issuing a challenge [sic] to someone.”

Well, we are still tweaking how it works but as I said in an interview PvP is kinda like issuing a chalienge to someone. If you don’t want to deal w them they can’t keep killing you over and over. Todd is better suited to explain the specifics — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) June 12, 2018

Pete Hines also added: “Think of PvP more like issuing a challenge to somebody as opposed to just, ‘no matter what I want to do to somebody, I can,'” he said. “The game only lets that go so far before you can basically say, ‘I don’t want to participate in this challenge anymore’.”

Okay, see now, folks, this is why I prefer single-player. What about you? Single-player or mutliplayer?

[Source: Noclip]