Epic Games Unveils Fortnite World Cup, Details Competitive Play

Yesterday, Epic Games announced that Fortnite had officially hit the ridiculous milestone of having 125 million players in less than a year. To celebrate that, Epic announced last month they would be providing a whopping $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for competitive Fortnite play. Now, the company is expanding on that, as they have officially announced the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

In the announcement (above), Epic Games revealed that they would be supporting community organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all around the world. Fortnite World Cup qualifiers begin this Fall and will culminate in the very first Fortnite World Cup in late 2019. As promised, Epic Games will be providing $100,000,000, which will be split between various events at all different levels of competition. Fortnite World Cup play will focus on Solos and Duos, but Epic promises there will be opportunities to squad up in other competitions. The specifics of competitive play are still under wraps, but Epic Games has promised those will come soon.

For more information on the upcoming competitive season, check out a brief overview of it courtesy of Epic Games:

