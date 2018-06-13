E3 2018: Ghost of Tsushima Japanese Language Audio Confirmed

Back in November 2017, we asked the question whether or not the action adventure stealth game Ghost of Tsushima will have an option for the Japanese language. We did not get a precise answer back then, but now following Sony’s E3 2018 press conference we do. So, if players wish to activate the Ghost of Tsushima Japanese language option, they will be able to do so.

Today, a press demo of Ghost of Tsushima was held and developer Sucker Punch confirmed that the game will have Japanese voiceovers.

While details are still not clear as to how this will work exactly, albeit the Japanese-language option with English subtitles was mentioned. The demo that was shown today revealed the same gameplay trailer we’ve seen at Sony’s E3 presser, only this time it was in Japanese. In other words, they have set plans in motion to localize the game, according to the developer’s words.

Sucker Punch also revealed that Ghost of Tsushima was imagined as a “time machine” for players who want to experience an accurate representation of Japan from that particular time. Apart from Japanese-spoken dialogue, the game is going to have a Japanese language soundtrack. So yeah, now we know and it is good news to say the least.

If you did not get a chance, we invite you to check out the Ghost of Tsushima E3 2018 gameplay footage.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]