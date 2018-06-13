Mondo and Naughty Dog Collab on The Last of Us Part II Vinyl

If you’re anything like Ellie during parties, you’re probably a wallflower, sitting on the outskirts of the festivities, observing the laughs and smiles, sipping on some drink that’ll probably make your vision blurry as the night is cascaded in a cacophony of lights and sounds. And if you’re anything like Ellie during parties, you probably hate them. The music isn’t terrible, though, so you emerge from the corner you’ve glued yourself to, grab the hand of your partner, and dance the night away. (Until you flashback to when you murdered several people in some forest. Look you, all badass now.)

That not-so-terrible music you’re dancing to? Thanks to Mondo and Naughty Dog, you can now dance to the music in the comfort of your own room: The two companies have teamed up on a two-sided blue and black swirl The Last of Us Part II vinyl. The 7-inch vinyl features two songs: “Little Sadie” by Crooked Still, the song Ellie and her partner are dancing two in the new The Last of Us Part II gameplay trailer; and “The Last of Us (Cycles)” performed by Gustavo Santaolalla, the Academy Award-winning composer who crafted the music for The Last of Us. Both sides of the vinyl are emblazoned with a sticker depicting Ellie’s switchblade and the sleeve has all-grown-up Ellie holding what looks to be a bolt action rifle. They grow up fast, don’t they?

The vinyl, which can be purchased from Mondo’s official store, is selling for $15.00 USD (not including shipping, handling, and/or taxes) and is expected to ship sometime in August.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4 Pro.