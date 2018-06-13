Nintendo America President Responds to Fortnite PS4 Cross-Play Controversy

With the launch of Fortnite on Switch, and the subsequent furore surrounding the PS4’s inability to cross-play on Fortnite with any other console, Nintendo America COO and President Reggie Fils-Aime has weighed in on the debate. His words might just sting a little for some Sony apologists.

First, some context: Fortnite PS4 cross-play, theoretically allowing users of Sony’s console to play with users on mobile, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, isn’t possible with both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users, to the chagrin of many. People aren’t happy, to put it mildly, especially as playing Fortnite on Switch means you can’t carry over your PS4 skins and stats.

Speaking to IGN, Fils-Aime (indirectly) addressed the cross-play kerfuffle, stating, “We embrace working with a developer and enabling them to bring their vision to life. And whether that’s Fortnite, whether that’s a number of the other games that have cross-platform play on our console, from a developer standpoint that’s what we want. And we work hard with them to bring that to life.”

Sounds pretty reasonable, right? Fils-Aime went on to make some very pointed comments: “What competitors do is their decision to make. We believe being both developer-forward and fan-forward is in the best interest of the game.” Meow. You don’t have to be an expert at reading between the lines to see who that might be aimed at.

For now, though, it appears Fortnite PS4 cross-play simply won’t become a reality, no matter how many people speak out against it.

[Source: IGN]