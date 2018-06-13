E3 2018: Nioh 2 Will Have Character Creation System

Team Ninja recently shocked players during Sony’s E3 2018 briefing by announcing that a sequel to the action role-playing game Nioh was currently in development. Now that it’s out in the open, Fumihiko Yasuda – the director of Nioh 2 – and creative director Tom Lee have begun sharing more information about the game during PlayStation’s E3 2018 coverage.

During the interview, Yasuda confirmed that Nioh 2 will have a character creation system in it, which is a departure from the original game which saw you play as one character throughout. “But having said that, after the game launched, one of the biggest requests that we had was character creation.” said Yasuda. “And that’s something we’re going to implement in Nioh 2. Players will definitely be able to customize all the details, including gender and race.”

As the trailer for the new game suggests, players will indeed be able to posses the power of yokais (demons), which will allow for yokai vs. samurai fights as well as yokai vs. yokai battles. “Players can probably tell that the next protagonist actually possesses the power of yokai.” Yasuda said. “We’ve seen samurai-versus-yokai and samurai-versus-samurai before, but this time around we’re going to have yokai-versus-samurai and yokai-versus-yokai as well, so you’ll be able to feel some of the yokai skills and moves, which should bring the action system to the next level.”

Yasuda also revealed that as the game gets closer to being down, Team Ninja will indeed be revealing a demo for the title. Currently, more information about the game is slated to release soon, but in the meantime make sure to check out the full interview with Yasuda and Lee above, and let us know if you’re excited about the upcoming game.