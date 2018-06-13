Spyro Shines in PS1 and Remake Comparison Images

The year of the dragon shows no sign of slowing as the Spyro Reignited Trilogy continues to shock and awe. Spyro has returned and he’s never looked better. A variety of trailers and screenshots have been making the rounds since earlier this spring. They never cease to impress; visuals for characters and environments are stunning. Now setting fire to the sheep for no apparent reason may give some players pause–they’re far too adorable this time around. To highlight how far gaming has come in the last two decades, Spyro comparison images are attracting attention.

Below is a screenshot that juxtaposes Spyro from the original PlayStation days with the impending remake.

The official Spyro Twitter account joins the fun as well, showcasing before and after images with a Gnorc and a few areas.

Look who’s back and on top of the world. pic.twitter.com/orBVxDBqce — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) May 3, 2018

Similar Spyro comparison images are bound to continue flooding the internet as the release date draws near. This is especially true since the remake seemed like only a dream mere months ago. However, after the Bandicoot’s return, anything is possible. If Spyro’s resurgence doesn’t provide proof enough, fans only need to recall the eventual release of a MediEvil remake. While the wait for Sir Daniel Fortesque carries on, fans of PlayStation classics will have their fill of nostalgia. The dragon unleashes on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday, September 21.

[Source: Reddit]