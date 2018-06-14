Cyberpunk 2077 is $47.99 on Amazon Prime

There are so many things we have learned about CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 and even more details have shown up today. People are starting to believe in the hype after the developers confirmed that the game is going to have all sorts of amazing features – including the option to build a melee-only character (how cool is that?) and a difficulty system that’s similar to The Witcher 3.

Anyway, we’ve just learned that the game is already available for pre-order at Amazon Prime for the price of $47.99. Well spotted:

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) is $47.99 on Amazon Prime discount https://t.co/2uMR6TApr6 pic.twitter.com/31zE7PhBCu — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 14, 2018

One of the bigger revelations was CD Projekt saying that Cyberpunk 2077 is officially a first-person RPG.

The E3 2018 trailer for the game certainly got us interested, but also a ton of info such as players choosing stats when building their characters, like Intelligence, Constitution, Strength, Tech, Reflexes, and Cool. Many different types of weapons were promised, well, mostly guns (and, of course, the katana we mentioned). In addition, a bullet-time feature was revealed, hacking as an upgradable skill, and so much more.

We were able to catch a glimpse of the game at the show and we are seriously looking forward to seeing this project completed. What about you guys? Expectations?

