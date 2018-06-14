E3 2018: Cyberpunk 2077 Has Samurai Swords, Difficulty Level Similar to The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi themed RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been a closely kept secret for quite a while, but the developer finally revealed more details during the E3 2018. While the public got a chance to check out the brand new trailer for the game, various members of the press were treated to a recent behind closed doors event where a 50-minute gameplay demo was shown. We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 has been described as a first-person RPG.

The latest piece of info confirms that players will be able to enjoy the open world RPG complete with its full melee system. Coinciding with this, is the fact that you can play the entire game without firing a single shot. So, if you so desire, you can have a melee-only character who wields nothing but a sword. It’s not going to be an ordinary sword either, but as the devs confirmed, it will be a Samurai sword also known as the katana. Admittedly, that is beyond cool.

In addition to the melee stuff, CD Projekt Red also uncovered that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature similar difficulty settings as their incredibly successful RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The info emerged when the devs talked to the well-known YouTuber Angry Joe.

Here’s what CD Projekt had to say: “Yeah, of course, we’ll have the same kind of difficult options that we had in previous games we’ve made.”

Believe it or not, this is genuinely good news seeing as The Witcher 3 difficulty levels were really suitable for nearly every kind of player – ranging from your complete rookie, to your insane, hardcore RPG fan who wants a huge challenge.

[Source: Push Square and Angry Joe]