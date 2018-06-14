PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sony Releases Ghost of Tsushima Japanese Language Trailer

June 14, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Tsushima during last year’s Paris Games Week and the hype has yet to die down. To say the feudal Japan-set Samurai game impressed is an understatement. The first question on the tongues of many, aside from release date possibilities, is whether Japanese language options for Western audiences is in the works. For a while, the answer remained pretty vague. However, an E3 2018 press demo reportedly confirmed that the game is playable with Japanese dub. All doubts are now unwarranted, as Sony has released a version of the E3 trailer with Japanese voice work.

If the trailer isn’t convincing enough, Sony Worldwide Studios President, Shuhei Yoshida confirmed the news with a Twitter post. Players will indeed “have an option to play the game with Japanese dialogue in the final game,” Yoshida reveals.

With the Ghost of Tsushima Japanese language news out of the way, the next big question left to answer is when the game will hit store shelves. Sucker Punch keeps quiet in this regard. Even a potential release window remains shrouded in mystery. With this in mind, it seems safe to assume Ghost of Tsushima is still at least a year or so away. Like God of War and Detroit: Become Human, such information will likely emerge once the game is only few months out from release.

[Source: Shuhei Yoshida’s Twitter]

