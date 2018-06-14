Gold DualShock 4 Controller Currently on Sale Now

If you’re looking to grab a new DualShock 4 controller, or maybe just want to upgrade to something a bit more bright, then Walmart has you covered. Starting up today on their website, the retail giant has dropped its price for the Gold DualShock 4 controller, allowing players to pick up a snazzy new colorway for their gaming needs.

The controller, originally priced at $46.99 on the website, has been dropped down to $39.99, which doesn’t seem like a huge drop-off, but with controllers being generally expensive, it’s a good deal nonetheless. In case you somehow didn’t know the features of a DualShock 4, we have you covered as well, and you can check out below to see what your controller can do:

The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls, and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities, while the incorporated light bar in conjunction with the PlayStation Camera allows for easy player identification and screen adjustment when playing with friends in the same room. The addition of the Share button makes utilizing the social capabilities of the PlayStation 4 as easy as the push of a button. The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is more than a controller; it’s your physical connection to a new era of gaming.

If you plan on taking advantage of the deal, make sure to let us know below, and also let us know what your favorite DualShock 4 controller color is.