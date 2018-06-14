More Marvel’s Spider-Man Villains Still to Be Revealed

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few days, you’re likely to have caught the Spider-Man E3 2018 trailer which just about packed in every villain you could have dreamed of into one place. Electro, Vulture, Rhino, and Scorpion all tried to make Spidey’s life a living hell during a breakout on the Raft, as well as one mystery villain. But there’s even more still to come, tease Insomniac.

Speaking to IGN during a E3 2018 showcase, Insomniac creative director Bryan Intihar revealed that, despite the reveal of the aforementioned quartet, as well as Kingpin and Mister Negative on the scene, there’s still a slate of Spider-Man villains yet to be announced.

When asked about the trailer’s mystery villain, Intihar played coy, saying you’ll have to wait for the game to release, but then opened up and stated “We have more villains than that, so there’s even more to go.”

So, we’re getting at least eight Spider-Man villains set to plague the streets of the Big Apple come September. Doctor Octopus is a shoe-in for the Sinister Six leader, but there’s bound to be a few more nefarious nemeses of your favorite neighborhood Spider-Man showing up, whether it’s DLC or in the main game proper. Venom, Carnage, Kraven, Alistair Smythe and, you never know, maybe villains from further out in the Marvel universe, could all make an appearance.

Who would you love to see go toe-to-toe with Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments, the more obscure the better!

[Source: IGN]