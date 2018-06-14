Preorder RAGE 2 Via Amazon Prime, Save 20% and Get Those Goodies

Bethesda Softworks’ upcoming shooter RAGE 2 was shown quite a lot at this year’s E3. We found out all sorts of cool features that await players – not the least of which is that fact that gamers who grab the Collector’s Edition will be getting a singing severed head. Apart from that, a RAGE 2 preorder bonus also awaits and you’ll also get a reduced price if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Here’s the word from Amazon and Bethesda:

Pre-order Rage 2 and get the “Cult of the Death God” exclusive mission, Settlers Pistol, Nicholas Raine Armor, and Monster Truck in-game.

Here’s a bit more info about RAGE 2:

WELCOME TO THE SHOOTERVERSE – id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2.

THE WASTELAND AWAITS – Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority.

PEDAL TO THE METAL – From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it

THE LAST RANGER – Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

FACTIONS & FOES – Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

Those who are interested can preorder the game via Amazon.

[Source: Amazon]