The Last of Us Has Sold Over 17 Million Copies Across PS3 & PS4

It’s been a big week for Naughty Dog thanks to The Last of Us Part II’s incredible showing at E3. The celebration of E3-related success comes at an interesting time, too. Today, June 14, marks the fifth anniversary of The Last of Us‘ original launch on PlayStation 3. Half a decade later and this seminal experience continues to inspire folks all over the world. Such reach isn’t surprising when considering the impressive sales milestone Naughty Dog reports the game to have achieved. As of April 2018, TLoU has sold over 17 million copies.

Naughty Dog’s sharing of this sales benchmark comes via their official Twitter account:

Today is the 5th Anniversary of The Last of Us’ release. Over 17 million of you have taken this journey with us and your love, support, and fandom for these characters and their story has been incredible. We can’t wait to continue it with Part II. pic.twitter.com/dES9bBDa4W — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2018

In addition to being a critical darling, the first game in this already beloved series has always been a commercial success. In 2013, just three weeks after release, Sony reported sales exceeding 3.4 million units globally, making TLoU the PS3’s fastest-selling title. By March of the following year, three months shy of the game’s first anniversary, sales had crossed six million units. The seven million milestone was reached in July 2014. The Last of Us Part II is bound to see similar success, especially if it garners praise akin to its predecessor.

[Source: Naughty Dog’s Twitter]