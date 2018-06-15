E3 2018: Ace Combat 7 Gameplay Trailer Has A Lot of Explosions Action

Flight sim enthusiasts better prepare themselves for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. The game looks very promising, as you can see in the E3 2018 Ace Combat 7 gameplay trailer (take a peek above).

One of the coolest innovations is that players will have challenging dogfights this time around. Not only will they have to worry about enemy planes, but they also have to watch the weather. Yep, weather makes a major difference in dogfights in this installment apparently.

Bandai Namco said: “Risky maneuvers like rushing through thunderclouds to wipe out enemy aircrafts or avoid hostile missiles are part of strategic action in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Players will need to predict and deal with different meteorological events. Lightning strikes or icing may cause system problems and restricted visibility. The game also includes details such as water droplets on the canopy.”

If you’re interested in knowing more about the game’s story, here’s the word: “Set on the same Usean continent as in Ace Combat 3 and Ace Combat 4, the story revolves around the Second Usean Continental War which takes place in the year 2019. Players will join the Osean Air Defense Force and get involved in conflicts that cannot simply be divided into good against evil. The humanity of the characters and the fight of manned vs unmanned aircrafts on the battlefield are part of the overarching storyline.”

Yep, I guess you could say that this kind of premise is what you’d expect from an Ace Combat game.

The game is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox one and PC. Be on the lookout for it sometime this year.

[Source: En.bandainamcoent.eu and Bandai Namco YouTube]