RAGE 2 Targeting 60 FPS on PS4 Pro and Xbox One

Bethesda Softworks certainly did not disappoint this year, at least when it comes to their shooter, RAGE 2. Following the E3 2018 we have been told all sorts of cool things about the game. One thing leaps to mind immediately. For example, Bethesda has confirmed that they have ditched the multiplayer mode altogether, to focus on polishing the single-player as much as possible.

Today it was uncovered that RAGE 2 is going to run at 60 FPS. This, of course, will be available for gamers who own more powerful versions of Sony’s and Microsoft’s consoles, or if they play on PC. Just to remind you that Mad Max (and Just Cause) developer Avalanche is working on this one and they have incorporated a huge open-world map, and vehicles. The shooting mechanics were done by the folks at id Software.

The interesting thing is that RAGE 2 is running on Avalanche’s own Apex engine. Previously, games that utilized Apex were known for not running at 60 FPS (well, not on consoles anyway). Still, shooters made by id Software frequently push for 60 FPS (if nothing else, the original RAGE pulled it off).

We’ll see how this turns out when the game lands. RAGE 2 is slated to arrive during Spring 2019, for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

[Source: VG247]