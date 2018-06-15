The Last of Us Part II May Jump Between Various Points in Time

With E3 over, tons of new information about many of the games shown at the convention are now making its way online. During one of the many panels held at the E3 Coliseum this year, Neil Druckmann – the director of the upcoming game – spoke in-depth about the upcoming The Last of Us Part II, including teasing players that the game may move between various times similarly to how the Left Behind DLC did when it launched.

Referencing the DLC specifically (at about 5:25 in the video above), Druckmann noted that telling stories in that format is “intriguing.” we had two timelines that we were playing with [in Left Behind] and that’s something that’s an intriguing way to tell a story.” He went on to tease players a bit, noting that The Last of Us Part II may end up including a similar storytelling mechanic. “At least in this demo, you’re seeing two times of where the story takes place,” he said, “and maybe that expands further.”

Of course, while Naughty Dog is pretty far away from revealing any story information for the upcoming game, players have had their own theories regarding this for some time. When the original footage on the game was debuted, many thought that one of the women highlighted in it was actually Ellie’s mother. Whatever Naughty Dog decides to do, we will likely not hear about it right away. In the meantime, make sure to stay tuned for any information regarding the upcoming title.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development.

[Source: Engadget]