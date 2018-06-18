FuRyu Unveils New Action RPG, ‘Cry Star’ for PS4

Today word has reached us that the latest issue of V-Jump has published a story that uncovers a brand new action RPG called, Cry Star. The new action RPG for PlayStation 4 is being developed by FuRyu and features former Key scenario writer Naoki Hisaya who has worked on the game’s story.

We also know that the game’s staff includes:

Scenario: Naoki Hisaya

Character Design: Riuichi

Character Design and Modeling Artist: ntny

Background Music: Sakuzyo

Theme Song: Nagi Yanagi

Opening Animation Production: Shaft

Development: Gemdrops

Characters include:

Rei Hatada (voiced by Reina Kondou)

(voiced by Reina Kondou) Mirai Hatada (voiced by Sayaka Senbongi) – Rei’s younger sister.

(voiced by Sayaka Senbongi) – Rei’s younger sister. Mephis (voiced by Shiori Izawa)

(voiced by Shiori Izawa) Pheles (voiced by Rika Tachibana)

Here’s what we know about the game’s story so far:

Rei, who killed her little sister after being drawn into limbo, throws herself into battle against monsters as an agent of the devil. The girl who made a deal with the devil will reap souls using tears as her weapon.

The afterlife is your battlefield. The goal is to get to the lowest level of the world where the souls of the dead drift about. Shedding tears in this world purifies a soul’s “Danmatsuma,” or last moments. “Shisou,” or mental armor, is created through mental development. By defeating enemies, their Danmatsuma will cling to Rei. Danmatsuma are visual manifestations of Rei’s self-hatred and conflicts, which are the source of her Shisou.

Cry Star is scheduled to launch on October 18 in Japan for 7,980 yen.

[Source: Gematsu and Ryokutya2089]