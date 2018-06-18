EA Comments on Possibility of FIFA Cross-Platform Play

Thanks to the revelatory debut of Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch, cross-platform play in games, particularly Sony’s ostensible disinterest in it, has been under a larger spotlight than ever. This is prompting representatives from all kinds of companies to comment on the matter, as countless concerned fans are seeking out takes wherever they can get them. EA has been brought into the discussion, due to a longtime ask from the FIFA community to get FIFA cross-platform play implemented.

Speaking to Eurogamer, FIFA creative director Matt Prior spoke on the matter. The fanbase has wanted this feature largely due to A) the overall demand of cross-platform play in general and B) the nature of marketplace-based progress in EA Sports titles, fueled by the Ultimate Team modes. Prior stated that, in fact, cross-platform play has been something EA Sports has looked into. He had to be careful with his words of course, but the bottom line is getting the first parties on board.

Prior said “there are a lot of issues to work through with various first parties.” He also hinted at progress though, saying that the answer would have been a straight “no” a few years ago, and that “I think it would be a net benefit to the users.” So it may happen someday soon, but not in the near future.

[Source: Eurogamer]