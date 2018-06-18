Fallout 76’s Beta to Launch First on Xbox One

Bethesda’s E3 press conference had its fair share of surprise announcements, a few of which were spoiled early. One such surprise is the online nature of Bethesda Game Studios’ forthcoming RPG, Fallout 76. In easing some of the confusion surrounding this news, the studio plans on releasing a public beta, aptly referred to as B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application). The Fallout 76 beta launches sometime before the game’s November release date, but further details are being kept quiet.

New information is surfacing, however. Fallout 76’s public beta will be available on Xbox One ahead of a PC and PS4 roll out, according to VGR. Why the Microsoft platform is to receive this version of the game first is mystifying. As far as anyone knows, the two publishers are not currently involved in an exclusivity deal. But perhaps the soft launch is what Fallout 76 requires. With only one audience to concern themselves with for a time, Bethesda may be able to narrow their focus while ironing out bugs and other potential issues.

For access to the Fallout 76 beta, regardless of platform, players must preorder the game. Bethesda has yet to say whether there will be other options for beta codes in the future. Presently, they are also withholding the beta’s launch date. At least fans know when to expect the game itself. The latest Fallout entry hits store shelves later this year on November 14.

