God of War Reclaims the Top Spot on UK Sales Charts

Kratos reclaims his throne in the UK, as God of War retakes the top spot on their sales charts. Last week saw the PlayStation exclusive slip to the No. 3 spot, while Dontnod’s Vampyr landed on the top rung. Now the Dontnod title has drifted to no. 8. Check out the top 10 UK sales list for the week of June 16 below:

God of War FIFA 18 Fallout 4 Detroit: Become Human PlayStation VR Worlds Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Vampyr Assassin’s Creed: Origins Call of Duty: WWII

The boost in sales for Sony Santa Monica’s latest can likely be attributed to PlayStation’s Days of Play promotion. From June 8 to June 18, the sale discounted titles such as God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport, and more. Discounts were also applied to PlayStation hardware, peripherals, and PlayStation-centric services.

While specific numbers aren’t receiving detail, God of War’s continued success is undoubtedly impressive. In the game’s launch month alone sales crossed the 5 millions units sold milestone. This meteoric success places God of War as the PlayStation 4’s fastest-selling exclusive.

There’s still more goodness to come from Kratos’ recent return to the spotlight. During E3, news of the much coveted New Game+ mode was announced. The mode will arrive for players in the form of a patch. However, the patch’s launch date is currently unknown.

[Source: Ukie]