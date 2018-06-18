New Atelier Game gets Gameplay Details and Release Date

Atelier fans have another game to look forward to, as Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land finally gets a 2018 release window, making its way onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in Japan. Though it’s official website recently launched, the game is currently slated for a Japanese release only. All mainline entries have been ported overseas, but spin-offs – with the exception of 2009’s Atelier Annie: Alchemists of Sera Island, which made its way to North American Nintendo DS’ – don’t seem to normally get global releases. Unfortunately, Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land is a spin-off in the Atelier franchise, so it’s unclear whether this one will make it overseas. Even still, developer Gust has provided some details for the upcoming Atelier game.

According to Gematsu, Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land will feature “a new Atelier story in which ‘a girl who cannot use alchemy’ works alongside ‘legendary alchemists’ to bear the fruit of a new land.” In it, you’ll take control of “Nelke, the newly appointed director of Vestbalt, [who] will revitalize the village’s naturally abundant land and work together with legendary alchemists to develop it significantly.” Additionally, “you will be able to develop the village and create a town all your own.” If it sounds anything like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, that’s because it seems this new Atelier takes influence from life sims. It’s still very much Atelier, though, so those familiar with the elements of the JRPG won’t have to worry.

No other details, like gameplay mechanics, chronological placement in the franchise, length, or anything else has yet to be revealed.

