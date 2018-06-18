Spider-Man Collector’s Edition Sells Out, Insomniac Has No Plans to Produce More

If you weren’t one of the lucky few to get your hands on a preorder for the Spider-Man Collector’s Edition, count yourself out of luck.

After being asked if Insomniac Games would be producing any more Collector’s Editions, the studios Twitter account replied in the negative, informing us all that while they produced as many as possible, the public demand for it was simply too high.

Nope. We produced as many as possible but demand was off the charts. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 17, 2018

Doing a cursory glance at most retailers, it seems that what the original Twitter user said was true and that all of the Collector’s Editions for the game seem to be sold out. Announced just a few months ago, the $149.99 special edition of the game came with an art book, custom steelbook, extra in-game content, and a Spider-Man statue.

Unfortunately for those who missed out, this seems to be one of the rare instances of a Collector’s Edition being truly limited. For those still looking to preorder the game, the Digital Deluxe Edition does offer a ton of in-game content and DLC, which isn’t a bad consolation if you missed out on the statue.

Spider-Man launches on September 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4.