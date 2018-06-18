Tokyo Ghoul: re Call Release Date Announced for Winter in Japan

Fans of the Tokyo Ghoul series rejoice as weekly Japanese magazine V Jump has announced that the latest entry in the franchise, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist, will be headed to Japan this Winter. And just as you expect, the survival action game will land on the PlayStation 4.

According to Gematsu, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a survival action game and will feature “flashy action with beautiful graphics that unfolds from the perspectives of three characters. Players will fight through battlefields while utilizing their Kagune as Ghouls or Quinque as Investigators.” Additionally, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist will support online battles with groups divided into two teams of Ghouls and Investigations, and online cooperative play.

It’s worth noting that V Jump is a Japanese publication, so although Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist has been announced for Japan, there’s no word on whether the game will travel overseas to the West. However, Bandai Namco did trademark “Call to Exist” in Europe recently, so there is a possibility.

Tokyo Ghoul is a seinen manga (think Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira, Kentaro Miura’s Berserk, or Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell) that started in 2011 by Sui Ishida. Though the manga ended with 17 volumes in 2014, the anime picked up and ended in the same year, concluding with 12 episodes. After the success of the original run of both the manga and anime, spin-offs of Tokyo Ghoul were born, spawning another 16 volumes, 24 episodes, and one OVA (original video animation). It is here where the seven games exist, with the latest being Tokyo Ghoul: Jail, released in 2015 for the PlayStation Vita, making it two years since we saw another game in the series.

[Source: Gematsu]