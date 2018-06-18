WWE 2K19 Cover Athlete and Release Date Announced

It’s that time of the year: The cover athletes for this year’s sports games are rolling out. Today’s it’s WWE‘s turn, and a press release from Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the WWE 2K19 cover athlete and release date. AJ Styles, known as The Phenomenal One, will grace the cover of this year’s game, which has the tagline of “Never Say Never.” A contest has also been announced, which will see players competing for a chance to go one-on-one with Styles himself for a chance to win one million dollars.

WWE 2K19 is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 9, 2018. The press release makes no mention of a Switch version. Like last year, customers who purchase either the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition will gain early access to the game, on October 5. The Deluxe Edition will include the Season Pass, a pre-order bonus, and special digital content. The Collector’s Edition will include the same, plus some physical goodies. All of the specifics on that content will be revealed later on this summer.

The WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge is new for this year. The contest will be held internationally, and people playing on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to participate. Hopefuls will need to complete an unannounced game mode, submit a promo video on why they will beat AJ Styles, then compete against other semifinalists in order to get the title shot, so to speak. If they can beat Styles in a match, they win the million dollars.