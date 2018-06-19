Call of Duty: WWII DLC, United Front, Launches Next Week

Call of Duty: WWII gets closer to Berlin in the game’s upcoming expansion, United Front. The expansion – which is the third for the game following the releases of The Resistance and The War Machine DLC packs – will launch next week on June 26. Of course, because of the exclusive deal between Activision and Sony, PlayStation owners will get it first on that day, while PC and Xbox One players will have to wait a while before stepping their boots in Berlin. The United Front expansion will feature three multiplayer maps (Market Garden, Monte Cassino, and Stalingrad), a new War mode mission called Operation Supercharge, and a new Nazi Zombie map titled The Tortured Path.

In Operation Supercharge, the Allies drop onto Tunisia and push into a Nazi-occupied village to capture supplies and cripple the enemy by blowing up a major transportation bridge before executing the final knock-out by capturing entrenched Axis fortifications. In The Tortured Path, the Allied forces are crumbling under the ruthless advance of the Final Reich. General Rideau takes one last, dangerous gamble: lead a small, unmarked caravan across the 2,000 miles in order to transport the remaining pieces of Emperor Barbarossa’s legendary sword to the edge of the world. You’ll help him make the sword whole again and deliver a final blow to the Undying.

In our review of Call of Duty: WWII, we gave it a 9/10, saying, “World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.”

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.