Fortnite 4.4 Patch Brings Final Fight LTM, Stink Bomb, 8-bit costume and More

The Fortnite update 4.4 patch notes have just been uncovered by Epic Games. This week’s update offers diverse bug fixes and other improvements for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Nintendo Switch versions of the insanely popular multiplayer game. This time around, Stink Bombs are on their way to Battle Royale. It’s a weapon that creates a “stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud.” The latest Fortnite patch notes indicate other awesome features as well.

There’s also a cool addition for ‘Save the World’ fans, who are now getting a new 8-Bit Demo Constructor Demolitionist. The Final Fight Limited Time mode is another feature that’s been added.

Those who are interested in the details, can check out the Fortnite patch notes below:

GENERAL LIMITED TIME MODE: FINAL FIGHT: TEAMS OF 20 Summary Survive the countdown! The Storm Circles give players more room to hunt down opponents. The final circle triggers a countdown timer; when the time is up, the team with the most players remaining wins. In this LTM, teams can tie for the Victory Royale! Mode Details • Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the Storm circles closing all the way, the Storm stops after the 3rd circle. • When the circles have finished closing in, the final countdown timer will begin.

• The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

• The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

• In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match. WEAPONS + ITEMS • Stink Bomb added.

• Creates a stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud.

• 9-second duration.

• Epic rarity.

• Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines.

• Loot in stacks of 3 with a maximum stack of 5.

• Increased the reload time of the Rocket Launcher based on rarity.

• Rare from 2.3 seconds to 2.8.

• Epic from 2.185 seconds to 2.66.

• Legendary from 2.07 to 2.52.

• The maximum number of unloaded Rocket Ammo that can be held has been changed to 12. Bug Fixes • Enemy built structures are no longer lit up by the thermal scope.

• Cozy Campfires are now lit by the thermal scope.

On a related note, Sony shares have seen a slide after a huge backlash over the game’s cross-platform issues. Meanwhile, Fortnite recently had 1.5 million concurrent viewers, thus breaking the record on Twitch.

[Source: Epic Games]