Cyberpunk 2077 Features No Loading Screens After First Load

Despite E3 2018 being over, the hoopla surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 continues to swirl. With the game officially picking up traction and gaining tons of buzz after its secret showing at E3, fans are clamoring for any information they can get on the game. Yesterday, during a recent live session on the game’s Discord sever, CD Projekt Red gave them some more, revealing that the game would require no loading screens after the initial load into the game.

The statement, which came from Associate Design Director of the company Kyle Rowley (via SegmentNext), was a response to a fan asking if there would be loading screens when players travel to different areas. To that, Rowley confirmed that there would be none, stating “No loading screens after the initial load into the game.” Of course, while that’s ambitious in and of itself, it’s not uncommon for studios to try and circumvent loading screens in newer games. God of War recently did this by forcing the camera to constantly move with the action, and now it looks like CD Projekt Red is aiming to do it in their own way.

While it remains to be seen exactly whether or not the game will have loading screens, it’s definitely good to hear that CD Projekt Red is making Cyberpunk as seamless as they can. With the company still aiming to get the game released in time for current-gen consoles, it’ll be interesting to see when they start releasing more information on the game, so make sure to stay tuned.

[Source: SegmentNext]