PlayStation Store Global Update – June 19, 2018

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games Dark Legion ($9.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR ($6.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Chapter 2: Idle Hands ($6.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Chapter 3: Skin Deep ($6.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series ($29.99)

Kona VR Add-on ($5.99)

Kona VR Bundle ($19.99)

Ranch Planet ($14.99)

Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle ($13.99)

SculptrVR ($19.99/PS+$17.99) PS4 Games ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU 3 ($7.99)

Anima: Gate Of Memories – Arcane Edition ($29.99)

Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles ($19.99)

Arcade Archives 10-Yard Fight ($7.99)

Arcade Archives MOON PATROL ($7.99)

Haimrik ($19.99)

HIVE: Altenum Wars Special Edition ($11.99)

‘The Illusionist-Andres Iniesta’ All Episodes ($29.99)

Kona ($14.99)

LEGO The Incredibles ($59.99)

The Lost Child ($49.99)

Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle ($13.99)

Shadow Tactics: Game+Theme ($49.99)

Tales of the Tiny Planet ($7.99) PS4 Add-on Content Armello DLC ($3.99 and up)

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock The Broken Alliance ($9.99)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC (Free and up)

Dungeon Defenders II – Classic Pack ($24.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – Definitive Pack ($49.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – Jumpstart Pack ($14.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – Supporters Pack ($99.99)

Gal*Gun 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE – New Marriageable Characters ($5.99)

Laser League, NewMotion ($1.99)

The Lost Child DLC ($0.49 and up)

Need for Speed Payback DLC ($2.49 and up)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Encore Pack ($4.99)

Rocket League – Jurassic World Car Pack ($1.99)

Surviving Mar: Mysteries Resupply Pack (Free)

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE DLC ($7.99 and up)

Warframe: Limbo Prime Accessories Pack ($59.99)

Warframe: Limbo Prime Access Pack ($79.99)

War Thunder – Naval Pack USS Cowell DD-547 ($49.99)

War Thunder – Naval Pack ‘Z-20 Karl Galster’ ($49.99) PS Vita Games The Lost Child ($49.99)

