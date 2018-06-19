PS4 Cross-platform Block is About the Money, Said Ex-Sony Dev

Cross-platform issues are starting to be a bit of blotch on Sony’s rep. The industry giant is still undergoing a massive backlash related to cross-platform play on its PlayStation 4 console. Recently, the gaming community has been complaining about Paladins for not having proper cross-platform support. In addition, this is causing even more problems for Sony, when company shares took a slide following even ore cross-platform issues, this time related to Fortnite.

Today, an ex-Sony developer explained that the decision to block PlayStation 4 cross-platform play is all about the money. Surprised? The statement has come from John Smedley, the ex-head of Planetside 2 and H1Z1 developer Daybreak Game Company (the name was changed from Sony Online Entertainment in 2015).

Smedley recently took to Twitter to and talked a bit about the fact that if you used an Epic account to log-in to Fortnite on the PS4, you can’t use the same Epic account on other systems. Smedley explains Sony’s rigid policy as being relates strictly to money:

btw when I was at Sony, the stated reason internally for this was money. They didn’t like someone buying something on an Xbox and it being used on a Playstation. simple as that. dumb reason, but there it is. — John Smedley (@j_smedley) June 18, 2018

Yes, Mr. Smedley, that is indeed a dumb reason. Sony is indeed suffering a major blow to its PR as of late, thanks to that decision. And yet that didn’t stop the company from sharing the following statement on the subject:

“With 79 million PS4s sold around the world and more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms.”

[Source: EuroGamer.net]