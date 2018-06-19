Valkyria Chronicles 4 Launches in September

Sega announced today that Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year, on September 25, 2018. The game, which was shown off a bit at E3 2018 via a brand new trailer (above), is available now for preorder, and first-run copies of the game (including preorders) will come packaged with a Launch Edition of the game, which includes exclusive Ragnarok controller skins.

Also announced alongside the base edition of the game was the Memoirs from Battle Premium Edition. This edition will run players $99.99 if they want to pick it up, but will include the following physical and digital bonuses:

Exclusive Vinyl Statue of the “Hafen” Tank – Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the “Hafen” tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the “Hafen”, named after Claude’s hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E’s members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan’s collection!

– Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the “Hafen” tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the “Hafen”, named after Claude’s hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E’s members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan’s collection! “Claude’s Travel Journal” Exclusive 100-Page Themed Artbook – Valkyria Chronicles 4‘s story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude’s travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude’s journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4.

Valkyria Chronicles 4‘s story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude’s travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude’s journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4. A Pair of DLC Adventures Featuring Squad 7 Characters – “A United Front with Squad 7” and “Edy’s Advance Ops” reunite fans of the original Valkyria Chronicles with the soldiers of Squad 7. Fight alongside Welkin, Alicia, Isara, Rosie, Largo, and Edy in over 3 hours of gameplay across 4 exclusive story missions, featuring fully-voiced cutscenes and unique challenges! After completing these missions, you’ll unlock those six Squad 7 members, as well as Edy’s personal submachine gun for use in your army in the main game. Bolster your forces with the renowned soldiers of Squad 7!

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the Americas and Europe on September 25, 2018.