These Custom LEGO Kratos and Aloy Figures are Proof That Everything is Awesome

June 20, 2018Written by Bradley Russell

 

The impossible has been achieved. Kratos, once a snarling, bearded brute of a god has been reduced to a goofy LEGO caricature, and he looks all the better for it. In fact, the custom-designed Ghost of Sparta, along with Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has us clamoring for a future LEGO lineup spanning some of PlayStation’s biggest icons.

Reddit user JACOAE posted their impressive effort, using LEGO’s Brickheadz line as a template. Part blocky Funko Pop, part choking hazard, all-round incredible craftmanship, it really is a fantastic piece of work, especially on the Spartan markings of LEGO Kratos. Full marks all round.

Aloy, meanwhile, even comes with a cutesy bow, her dead-eyed stare belying her flowing bricked-up locks. I just can’t unsee the fact she looks part-centaur.

While nothing official is ever likely to come of it, a mere pipe dream could potentially become reality one day. Sony has been more open with licensing out some of its biggest names for figures, and a LEGO range would surely do more harm than good for both brands. Who’d be on your wish list? Personally, I’d love something a little more obscure, like Spike from Ape Escape but I’m open to ideas. Does anyone have LEGO’s number?

[Source: JACOAE on Reddit]

