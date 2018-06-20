Japanese Sales Chart: Detroit: Become Human Remains a Top 10 Seller

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and while God of War might have dropped off of it for the first time in a few weeks, a few new titles have joined the ranks. This time around, Fate/Extella Link and Dark Souls Remastered both continued to sell well enough to take up some spots in the top 20. Detroit: Become Human also remained firmly in the top 10 best-selling titles for the week.

According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from June 11 to June 16, 2018:

Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 15,715 (2,379,977) Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 13,996 (92,644) Record of Grancrest War (PS4) – 11,871 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 10,885 (1,583,096) Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 7,698 (533,672) Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Switch) – 7,429 (171,528) Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – 7,043 (74,458) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 6,939 (1,018,144) Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (PSVR) – 6,565 (44,721) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 5,482 (1,745,894) Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – 5,370 (109,588) Super Bomberman R (PS4) – 4,946 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) – 4,231 (189,720) Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 3,921 (1,649,243) God Wars: The Complete Legend (Switch) – 2,967 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PS4 – 2,656 (208,392) God Wars: The Complete Legend (PS4) – 2,649 Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Switch) – 2,327 (7,562) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 2,324 (153,836) Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 2,310 (63,482) Switch – 48,062 (40,834) PlayStation 4 – 19,090 (20,174) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,048 (6,497) New 2DS LL – 3,862 (3,640) PlayStation Vita – 3,099 (3,955) New 3DS LL – 2,715 (2,736) Xbox One X – 733 (56) 2DS – 475 (466) Xbox One – 53 (70)

[Source: Gematsu]