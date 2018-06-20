PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Japanese Sales Chart: Detroit: Become Human Remains a Top 10 Seller

June 20, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

detroit become human sales

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and while God of War might have dropped off of it for the first time in a few weeks, a few new titles have joined the ranks. This time around, Fate/Extella Link and Dark Souls Remastered both continued to sell well enough to take up some spots in the top 20. Detroit: Become Human also remained firmly in the top 10 best-selling titles for the week.

According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from June 11 to June 16, 2018:

  1. Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 15,715 (2,379,977)
  2. Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 13,996 (92,644)
  3. Record of Grancrest War (PS4) – 11,871 
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 10,885 (1,583,096)
  5. Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 7,698 (533,672)
  6. Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Switch) – 7,429 (171,528)
  7. Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – 7,043 (74,458)
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 6,939 (1,018,144)
  9. Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (PSVR) – 6,565 (44,721)
  10. Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 5,482 (1,745,894)
  11. Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – 5,370 (109,588)
  12. Super Bomberman R (PS4) – 4,946 
  13. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) – 4,231 (189,720)
  14. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 3,921 (1,649,243)
  15. God Wars: The Complete Legend (Switch) – 2,967 
  16. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PS4 – 2,656 (208,392)
  17. God Wars: The Complete Legend (PS4) – 2,649 
  18. Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Switch) – 2,327 (7,562)
  19. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 2,324 (153,836)
  20. Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 2,310 (63,482)
  1. Switch – 48,062 (40,834)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 19,090 (20,174)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,048 (6,497)
  4. New 2DS LL – 3,862 (3,640)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 3,099 (3,955)
  6. New 3DS LL – 2,715 (2,736)
  7. Xbox One X – 733 (56)
  8. 2DS – 475 (466)
  9. Xbox One – 53 (70)

[Source: Gematsu]

