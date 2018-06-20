Horizon Zero Dawn Now Priced $9.99 at Best Buy

It seems perfectly obvious that Summer 2018 is going to be all about discounts. Honestly, I hope you guys saved up because there’s going to a whole bunch of cool titles to grab in the coming months. Yesterday, we were surprised by Sony’s announcement of PlayStation Hits, which has all sorts of cool AAA games on offer at low prices. Today, you sure as hell should not miss out on the Horizon Zero Dawn Best Buy offer. Yep, the game is actually priced at $9.99.

Horizon Zero Dawn has achieved critical acclaim and is also one of Sony’s top PS4 exclusives. It was also recently confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn sold over 7.6 million copies in one year.

Horizon Zero Dawn the pinnacle of Guerrilla Games’ work. It gained a huge community of followers thanks to its jaw-dropping environments, huge open world, enticing main character and beautifully written backstory.

Guerrilla is very secretive about what’s in store next for the franchise. They did release downloadable content for the game, entitled Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, which was pretty good.

In addition, there has been a variety of reports and rumors that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could already be under way. While we were hoping to catch a glimpse or at least get some sort of teaser at this year’s E3, but nothing was mentioned on the subject. Additional reports on Horizon Zero Dawn 2 surfaced when it was revealed that the Guerrilla is now hiring people to work on an ‘open world action adventure game’.

[Source: Best Buy]