Lumines Remastered Launch Bundle Announced, Includes Free DLC

Lumines Remastered is headed to the PlayStation 4 very soon, set to launch on June 26. While fans of music and puzzle games will have plenty to sink their teeth into with the game itself, Enhance’s Tetsuya Mizuguchi took to the PlayStation Blog to announce some bonus goodies. Fans who buy the game early and on PlayStation 4 will, through July 9, be entitled to a Lumines Remastered launch bundle. This bundle includes the Digital Deluxe DLC with the game, free of charge.

The Digital Deluxe DLC comprises the following: A set of Lumines avatars, a Lumines “Block Droppin’ Beats” Dynamic Theme, and a Lumines Remastered 20-track soundtrack sampler. The original blog post has a preview of the Dynamic Theme, which was made by Truant Pixel (which was also responsible for the Rez Infinite Dynamic Themes). The soundtrack is in .MP3 format, and users will be able to copy the files to a USB drive and use them elsewhere.

In addition to the free DLC, Mizuguchi also draws attention to a new Trance Vibration feature that is new for Lumines Remastered. For this feature, a player can connect up to three additional controllers to the game, and have them vibrate along to the game, music, or a combination of both.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]