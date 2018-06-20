New Cry Star Trailer Teases Gameplay, Sets Up Story

Yesterday, developer and publisher FuRyu released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming Cry Star, their latest action RPG for PlayStation 4. The game, which puts players in the shoes of Red, who must reap souls for the devil using tears as her weapon, is set to launch later this year on October 18th.

While the trailer (above) doesn’t show off too much in the realm of gameplay, we get a pretty good look at some combat mixed with various cinematic clips from the game. With the game not launching until October, it’s also highly likely that we get some more information as we get closer to its release date.

Here’s what we know about the game’s story so far, courtesy of FuRyu:

Rei, who killed her little sister after being drawn into limbo, throws herself into battle against monsters as an agent of the devil. The girl who made a deal with the devil will reap souls using tears as her weapon. The afterlife is your battlefield. The goal is to get to the lowest level of the world where the souls of the dead drift about. Shedding tears in this world purifies a soul’s “Danmatsuma,” or last moments. “Shisou,” or mental armor, is created through mental development. By defeating enemies, their Danmatsuma will cling to Rei. Danmatsuma are visual manifestations of Rei’s self-hatred and conflicts, which are the source of her Shisou.

Cry Star is scheduled to launch on October 18 in Japan.