New Shining Resonance Refrain Trailer Details Story

Earlier today, a brand new trailer for the upcoming Shining Resonance Refrain was released by Sega, showcasing more of the story for the game slated to launch this week in Japan. In the trailers, players can get a great look at the story via cutscenes and some gameplay footage pieced in as well. The game, which launched in Japan earlier this year, is slated to release in the Americas this summer on July 10th. You can check out the new trailer above.

When the game launches in the West, fans will get a game that’s a remaster of the original Shining Resonance, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original games DLC< the game will also include a new “Refrain Mode” that unlocks Imperial Princess Excel and Dragonslayer Jinas as part members.

For more on the upcoming release, check out a description of the game below:

Remastered with New Refrain Mode Shining Resonance Refrain remasters the original Shining Resonance, previously released on PlayStation 3 only in Japan, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original’s DLC, now included as part of the base “Original Mode,” Shining Resonance Refrain packs a new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking the Imperial Princess Excella and Dragonslayer Jinas as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers! With real-time action combat, it will be important to utilize each party member’s unique abilities and strengths while deepening relationships with each character. Through events and dates, get to know your party members to unlock their full potential on the battlefield! Depending on the bonds of the characters, “Resonance” may occur between them, providing a new level of support, leading to victory.

Shining Resonance Refrain will release on July 10, 2018 for PlayStation 4.