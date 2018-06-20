Remedy Wants to Develop New Alan Wake After Control

Alan Wake may be next on the development slate for Remedy after Control is done and dusted, at least according to the game director of Control game director Mikael Kasurinen, that is. Don’t get your hopes up, however: it’s very much a case of the developers not wanting to fully put pen to paper just yet when it comes to committing to a return to the Alan Wake universe.

Speaking to Dualshockers at E3, Kasurinen indicated that, while Control is taking up their time for the foreseeable future, it’d be unwise to rule out an Alan Wake return or, in Sony’s case, an introduction. Now that Remedy are making multi-platform games again, as well as owning the IP rights to Alan Wake, it’d be incredible to not see it on PS4.

I just want to say right away that it’s very dear to us and close to our hearts,” Kasurinen gushes. “We all love Alan Wake at Remedy and I think all of us want to see a new Alan Wake game. I just want to say that out loud. Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it anymore than that. We’ll see what happens with Alan Wake next but we all want to see it happen, absolutely.”

So, a new Alan Wake on the horizon? The original was undoubtedly one of the best rough diamonds of the last generation, and still remains loved by hordes of fans everywhere for its schlocky sci-fi take on a well-worn paranormal trope. Maybe, if we cross all our fingers and toes *and* Control sells well, we might just get the new Alan Wake game we’ve been asking for since 2010. It could even come to PlayStation this time round, having been so cruelly robbed previously of one of the most original titles of the past decade.

[Source: Dualshockers]