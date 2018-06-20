Soulcalibur VI Story Mode Details, New Single-Player Mode Teased

Since it was announced, it has been a little hard to tell where Soulcalibur VI is, in terms of series lore. As the roster has been largely rolled back from significant changes in previous titles, the running theory has been a soft reboot of sorts. Now, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has released with some new details concerning the Soulcalibur VI story mode, along with a hint that there’s more in store for fans outside of multiplayer.

The Soulcalibur VI story mode is called Soul Chronicle. It appears to be an encapsulation of Soulcalibur as a whole, as it’s based on telling a story set through the in-universe years of 1583 and 1590. There is a particular focus on 1586, and the story will “deep dive” into events that happen during that year.

The story in Soul Chronicle will develop in a variety of different scene styles. Per Gematsu, the story will develop through “conversation scenes, 2D and 3D demo scenes, and so on.” These different scenes can also be punctuated with fights, as one would expect from a long-form fighting game story mode. The article also confirms each individual character will have their own, separate stories of “considerate volume.”

Finally, Soulcalbir VI producer Motohiro Okubo snuck in a little tease for the game. He said that while Bandai Namco won’t reveal details yet, the team is working on another “major single-player” mode alongside the Soul Chronicle scenarios.

Soulcalibur VI is scheduled for release on October 19.

[Source: Gematsu]