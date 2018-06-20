The Spectrum Retreat Release Date Confirmed

BAFTA-winning game designer Dan Smith and publisher Ripstone Games are almost ready to unleash the cool-looking first-person puzzler, The Spectrum Retreat. Both Ripston Games and Sony have now officially confirmed after five years of development the game is available to pre-order right now for the PlayStation 4 console. Also, The Spectrum Retreat release date is now official, so expect the game to arrive for PlayStation 4 on July 11, 2018 (incidentally, the game is also going to be available for PC).

The interesting thing about this game is that it’s a narrative-driven ride, which is why the developers are still careful not to reveal too much, because it will spoil the experience for gamers. The latest trailer for the game shows how the project is going and offers a closer peek at The Penrose hotel. This footage shows that certain individuals are very much interested in the circumstances surrounding your character’s stay at the hotel.

The devs also recently revealed that “through exploration of the striking art-deco hotel you will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of color coded first-person puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.”

If you’re keen to learn a bit more about how the gameplay mechanics work, check out previously released gameplay footage (complete with developer commentary).

So, if there are any thoughts on this one, folks, we invite you to let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]