Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PS4 Theme Available for Free on PSN

To get audiences to purchase Assassin’s Creed games, Ubisoft typically offers plenty of tempting incentives. Preorder bonuses, an array of collector’s editions, and more act as the usual attractions. This time around it seems Ubisoft is adding another layer to their marketing magic by offering gamers a free item. Yes, that’s right, free.

PlayStation 4 players can download a free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey theme. There’s no preorder purchase required. Simply log into PlayStation Network, hop onto the store, search for AC Odyssey’s game page, and scroll until the theme section pops up. From there, you’ll be prompted to download the theme, which requires about 18MB of free space. It’s not a static theme either. Odyssey’s dynamic theme is primarily gold in color and shuffles between two images of the armor-clad leads, Kassandra and Alexios.

Could this be a mistake of some sort? It’s possible. However, we’re inclined to believe that it is merely a case of Ubisoft doing something cool for fans. The hype surrounding Assassin’s Creed Odyssey couldn’t be any higher. Perhaps the publisher feels the love and wants to reciprocate. Whatever the reason may be, it’s unclear how long the theme will remain free of charge. Therefore, interested parties should take advantage as soon as possible.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due to release on Friday, October 5.