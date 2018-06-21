Bandai Namco Shows Off Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition in Screens

A few days before E3 2018 even started, we reported on the discovery of the official Tales of Vesperia Remaster website. During Microsoft’s E3 2018 presser, on June 10, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition was properly confirmed with an accompanying trailer, which you can watch above. And now, prolific anime-game publisher, Bandai Namco Entertainment, took to Twitter to show off some screens of the upcoming Tales remaster. Check them out.

The original Tales of Vesperia launched exclusively on Xbox 360 on August 7 and August 26, 2008, in Japan and North America, respectively. The Australian and European versions of the JRPG released 10 months later, on June 25 and June 26, respectively. Although Tales of Vesperia was rather popular here in the West – it currently holds a 79 on Metacritic – the game never saw a PlayStation 3 port in any other region; only Japan received the game on the PS3, releasing on September 17, 2009. And, because of course, the PS3 port of Tales of Vesperia including exclusive content, like Flynn as a permanent playable character, twice as much voice work as the original script, new voice acting for previously unvoiced cutscenes in the 360 version, and a new playable character. Thankfully, with Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, all of this content will be available to everyone.

Other than a vague “Coming this winter” window, no definitive release date has been confirmed as of yet. When it does launch, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.