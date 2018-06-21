Criterion Founders Announce Two New Racing Games

Earlier today, Three Fields Entertainment, a company led by Criterion founders Fiona Sperry and Alex Ward, has announced that the studio will be working on two new games. The first, Danger Zone 2, is a sequel to the studio’s 2017 game Danger Zone. The second, Dangerous Driving, is a closed track competitive racing game that sounds like the spiritual successor to Burnout that many fans are hoping for.

Both games are being developed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and both couldn’t be more different. Danger Zone 2 takes the crash testing of Danger Zone and puts it onto public roads, giving players the ability to travel throughout the freeways of the USA, the motorways of the UK, and various locations of Spain. According to the developers, there will be 26 single-player levels set across 17 locations in total.

Dangerous Driving, on the other hand, sounds like much more like a Burnout title, which will no doubt excite fans. The game is described as a “closed track competitive” racer, and features aspects like boosts, takedowns, destruction, and massive car crashes. “We’re taking all that we’ve learned to develop our most ambitious title to date,” Alex Ward said (via Eurogamer). “Dangerous Driving gets me back to making arcade racing, the kind of software I am most passionate about.”

While no other information has been released for either game, Digital Foundry will be meeting with the company this week, so expect more information – and potential footage – of both games to release sometime soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the potential of either game.

[Source: Eurogamer]