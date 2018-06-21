Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.35 Adds New Deep Dungeon and Hildibrand Quests

On July 3, the Final Fantasy XIV 4.35 patch will launch, and add some substantial new content. First, a new Deep Dungeon called Heaven on High will be introduced. Second, a new line of quests will be added to the Hildibrand Adventures story.

The Deep Dungeon is almost a procedural, roguelike mode that was added to Final Fantasy XIV back in the Heavensward expansion. The first set was called Palace of the Dead. In this mode, players enter a connected series of dungeons, which are slightly different each time. They start at level one, and have to make their way through every enemy before they can advance to the next floor. While there aren’t a ton of details for this specific challenge, the previous Deep Dungeon had 100 floors, with boss battles interspersed throughout.

The Hildibrand quests are a long line of quests that offer a few rewards, but are more about a comedic, little storyline that offer a bit of reprieve from the usual grinding and more stoic lore from the main questlines.

4.35 isn’t a major patch, as it follows the 4.3 Under the Moonlight update, which was advertised at E3 along with a Monster Hunter: World crossover event that takes place across both games.

[Source: Siliconera]