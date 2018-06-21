PSA: Killing Floor 2 Free Weekend Starts TODAY

If you’ve ever been curious about trying out the co-op shooter Killing Floor 2, this may be the weekend to do it. Starting today, Killing Floor 2 will be free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can download and play it through the PS Plus Game Trials Program for both PS4 and the PS4 Pro.

This free weekend is also a good time to check the latest update for Killing Floor 2—The Summer Sideshow: Treacherous Skies. Check out the trailer above to see some of the Treacherous Skies update in action.

The update includes the following new features:

New Map: Airship Help Lockhart reach his home island on the command airship by completing a series of increasingly challenging objectives New Community Map: Endless Lockdown Players can look forward to seeing this fan-made community favorite map officially available for the first time in KILLING FLOOR 2 New Weapons M99 AMR Sniper Rifle for Sharpshooter

Static Strikers for Berserker

Doomstick for Support

Goreshiv Survivalist Knife Weapon Upgrade System Upgrade any weapon!

Players can now take any of their favorite weapons and make them viable for late-game play Prestige System Players can reset their perk after reaching perk level 25 to get exclusive weapon skin for their perk along with vault dosh rewards Mrs. Foster A totally new playable character DLC with her own voice which is localized in all supported languages

English voice done by the talented Claudia Black!

The Killing Floor 2 free weekend ends on Monday, June 25th.